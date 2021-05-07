Acceleron Pharma (NASDAQ:XLRN) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.22 EPS

Acceleron Pharma (NASDAQ:XLRN) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.05) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.83) by ($0.22), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Acceleron Pharma had a negative return on equity of 31.62% and a negative net margin of 157.84%. The firm had revenue of $24.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.15 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.95) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 469.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of NASDAQ XLRN traded down $3.65 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $118.18. 468,955 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 371,817. The firm has a market cap of $7.17 billion, a PE ratio of -47.04 and a beta of 0.59. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $129.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $124.52. Acceleron Pharma has a 12 month low of $85.58 and a 12 month high of $146.15.

Get Acceleron Pharma alerts:

Several brokerages have commented on XLRN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Acceleron Pharma from $133.00 to $153.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $132.00 price objective on shares of Acceleron Pharma in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut Acceleron Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $127.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Acceleron Pharma from $137.00 to $171.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on Acceleron Pharma in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $200.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $146.80.

In other news, Director Thomas A. Mccourt sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.26, for a total value of $894,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 13,544 shares in the company, valued at $1,615,257.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Joseph S. Zakrzewski sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.73, for a total value of $1,407,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 44,499 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,262,344.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 27,500 shares of company stock valued at $3,648,150. Company insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Acceleron Pharma Company Profile

Acceleron Pharma Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics to treat serious and rare diseases. It offers REBLOZYL (luspatercept-aamt), a first-in-class erythroid maturation agent, for the treatment of anemia in adult patients with beta-thalassemia and transfusion-dependent anemia.

Featured Story: Technical Analysis of Stocks, How Can It Help

Receive News & Ratings for Acceleron Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acceleron Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.