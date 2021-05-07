Accolade, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACCD) Expected to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of ($0.34) Per Share

Accolade, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACCD) – Stock analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Accolade in a research note issued on Thursday, May 6th. DA Davidson analyst H. Baade anticipates that the company will earn ($0.34) per share for the quarter.

Get Accolade alerts:

ACCD has been the subject of a number of other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Accolade in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Accolade from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Credit Suisse Group raised Accolade from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, January 15th. SVB Leerink raised Accolade from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Accolade from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.31.

Shares of NASDAQ ACCD opened at $41.09 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $46.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.23. Accolade has a one year low of $28.68 and a one year high of $65.25.

Accolade (NASDAQ:ACCD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $59.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.38 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ACCD. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new position in shares of Accolade in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,847,000. Select Equity Group L.P. bought a new position in shares of Accolade in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,753,000. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Accolade by 79.7% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,186,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,621,000 after purchasing an additional 526,458 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Accolade by 39.0% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,796,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,131,000 after purchasing an additional 503,775 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Accolade by 86.1% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 643,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,004,000 after acquiring an additional 297,767 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 34.74% of the company’s stock.

Accolade Company Profile

Accolade, Inc develops and provides technology-enabled solutions that help people understand, navigate, and utilize the healthcare system and their workplace benefits in the United States. The company offers a platform with cloud-based technology and with multimodal support from a team of health assistants and clinicians, including nurses, physician medical directors, and behavioral health specialists.

See Also: What are retained earnings?

Receive News & Ratings for Accolade Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accolade and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.