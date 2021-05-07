Achilles Therapeutics plc American Depositary Shares (ACHL) – Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

Achilles Therapeutics plc American Depositary Shares (NASDAQ: ACHL) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

5/3/2021 – Achilles Therapeutics plc American Depositary Shares is now covered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They set an “underweight” rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock.

5/3/2021 – Achilles Therapeutics plc American Depositary Shares is now covered by analysts at Piper Sandler. They set an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock.

5/3/2021 – Achilles Therapeutics plc American Depositary Shares is now covered by analysts at Chardan Capital. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock.

5/3/2021 – Achilles Therapeutics plc American Depositary Shares is now covered by analysts at Bank of America Co.. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock.

4/26/2021 – Achilles Therapeutics plc American Depositary Shares is now covered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They set an “underweight” rating on the stock.

4/26/2021 – Achilles Therapeutics plc American Depositary Shares is now covered by analysts at Piper Sandler. They set an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock.

4/26/2021 – Achilles Therapeutics plc American Depositary Shares is now covered by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc.. They set an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock.

4/26/2021 – Achilles Therapeutics plc American Depositary Shares is now covered by analysts at Chardan Capital. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock.

4/26/2021 – Achilles Therapeutics plc American Depositary Shares is now covered by analysts at Bank of America Co.. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock.

NASDAQ ACHL opened at $14.29 on Friday. Achilles Therapeutics plc American Depositary Shares has a twelve month low of $12.63 and a twelve month high of $18.95.

Achilles Therapeutics Plc, a clinical stage immuno-oncology biopharmaceutical company, develops precision T cell therapies to treat various types of solid tumors. The company's lead product candidates include CHIRON, which is in Phase I/IIa clinical trial for use in the treatment of advanced non-small cell lung cancer; and THETIS, a product candidate in Phase I/IIa clinical trial for use in the treatment of metastatic or recurrent melanoma.

