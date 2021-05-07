Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC Buys 3,155 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 12.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,817 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,155 shares during the quarter. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $1,500,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Montag A & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 12,197 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $611,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Hubbell Strickland Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Hubbell Strickland Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,186 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $360,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 22,295 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,160,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Aries Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 40,244 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,111,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC now owns 16,866 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $878,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VWO opened at $53.03 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.05. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $35.28 and a fifty-two week high of $56.66.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

