ACM Research (NASDAQ:ACMR) PT Raised to $130.00

ACM Research (NASDAQ:ACMR) had its price objective hoisted by investment analysts at Roth Capital from $110.00 to $130.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the specialty retailer’s stock. Roth Capital’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 70.94% from the stock’s current price. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

ACMR has been the subject of several other research reports. TheStreet lowered shares of ACM Research from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ACM Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. ACM Research currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $110.29.

ACMR stock traded up $0.74 on Friday, hitting $76.05. 7,441 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 320,952. ACM Research has a twelve month low of $39.58 and a twelve month high of $144.81. The business’s fifty day moving average is $83.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $88.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 113.51 and a beta of 0.89.

ACM Research (NASDAQ:ACMR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The specialty retailer reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.27. ACM Research had a net margin of 10.46% and a return on equity of 16.48%. The company had revenue of $43.73 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.58 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.11 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 79.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that ACM Research will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Fuping Chen sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $3,600,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 30,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,600,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Tracy Liu sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $240,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 36,924 shares in the company, valued at $4,430,880. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 107,428 shares of company stock worth $10,741,561 over the last quarter. 46.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ACM Research by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,202 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $748,000 after acquiring an additional 332 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of ACM Research by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 25,800 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,096,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Truvestments Capital LLC increased its stake in ACM Research by 12.3% during the 4th quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 4,060 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $329,000 after buying an additional 444 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in ACM Research by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 13,716 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,115,000 after buying an additional 790 shares during the period. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ACM Research during the 4th quarter valued at about $91,000. 31.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ACM Research, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells single-wafer wet cleaning equipment for enhancing the manufacturing process and yield for integrated chips worldwide. It offers space alternated phase shift technology for flat and patterned wafer surfaces, which employs alternating phases of megasonic waves to deliver megasonic energy in a uniform manner on a microscopic level; timely energized bubble oscillation technology for patterned wafer surfaces at advanced process nodes, which provides cleaning for 2D and 3D patterned wafers with fine feature sizes; Tahoe technology for delivering cleaning performance using less sulfuric acid and hydrogen peroxide; and electro-chemical plating technology for advanced metal plating.

