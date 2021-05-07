ACoconut (AC) 24-Hour Volume Tops $167,400.00

ACoconut (CURRENCY:AC) traded 2.3% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on May 7th. One ACoconut coin can currently be bought for approximately $2.53 or 0.00004411 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, ACoconut has traded down 2.5% against the US dollar. ACoconut has a total market capitalization of $6.74 million and $167,400.00 worth of ACoconut was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $39.87 or 0.00069461 BTC.

Doctors Coin (DRS) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001365 BTC.

Archer DAO Governance Token (ARCH) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.00 or 0.00005218 BTC.

Public Mint (MINT) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001234 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded 17.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0173 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000311 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0545 or 0.00000095 BTC.

HollyWoodCoin (HWC) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0109 or 0.00000019 BTC.

UNICORN Token (UNI) traded 34.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded down 14.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

About ACoconut

ACoconut is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 26th, 2014. ACoconut’s total supply is 6,300,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,661,650 coins. The official website for ACoconut is acbtc.fi . ACoconut’s official Twitter account is @AsiaCoin_ and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Asia Coin is a Scrypt Coin with a very brief PoW phase of two weeks or 20,000 blocks. The PoW phase is scheduled to produce 40% of the hard capped limit of 360 million. The PoS phase is set for ten years with first-year stake interest set at a high 100% – which subsequently drops to 2%. Block time is 60 seconds, difficulty retargets every block and there was no pre-mine. “

ACoconut Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ACoconut directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ACoconut should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ACoconut using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

