Acushnet (NYSE:GOLF) Price Target Raised to $48.00

Acushnet (NYSE:GOLF) had its price objective upped by analysts at Truist from $42.00 to $48.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. Truist’s price target suggests a potential downside of 5.60% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on GOLF. KeyCorp raised their target price on Acushnet from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Compass Point raised Acushnet from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $29.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Acushnet from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Acushnet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.75.

Get Acushnet alerts:

Shares of NYSE:GOLF traded down $0.70 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $50.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,373 shares, compared to its average volume of 254,338. Acushnet has a fifty-two week low of $26.13 and a fifty-two week high of $51.61. The company has a market capitalization of $3.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.20 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.97.

Acushnet (NYSE:GOLF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.45. The business had revenue of $580.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $499.29 million. Acushnet had a return on equity of 11.38% and a net margin of 5.91%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 42.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.12 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Acushnet will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Acushnet by 78.9% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new stake in Acushnet in the fourth quarter worth $54,000. Globeflex Capital L P purchased a new stake in Acushnet in the fourth quarter worth $105,000. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in shares of Acushnet in the fourth quarter worth $211,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Acushnet during the fourth quarter valued at $218,000. 47.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Acushnet Company Profile

Acushnet Holdings Corp. designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes golf products in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, Korea, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Titleist Golf Balls, Titleist Golf Clubs, Titleist Golf Gear, and FootJoy Golf Wear.

Read More: What is the definition of a trade war?

Receive News & Ratings for Acushnet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acushnet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.