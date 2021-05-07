AdaptHealth Corp. (NASDAQ:AHCO) Holdings Raised by Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust

Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust lifted its holdings in shares of AdaptHealth Corp. (NASDAQ:AHCO) by 317.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 746,887 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 567,993 shares during the quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust owned approximately 0.65% of AdaptHealth worth $27,456,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in shares of AdaptHealth by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 14,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $535,000 after purchasing an additional 1,179 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new position in shares of AdaptHealth during the 4th quarter worth $45,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of AdaptHealth by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 28,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,059,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in AdaptHealth in the 1st quarter valued at $77,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in AdaptHealth by 13.1% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 25,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $957,000 after buying an additional 2,942 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 28.37% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Dale B. Wolf bought 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $37.99 per share, for a total transaction of $265,930.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 27,009 shares in the company, valued at $1,026,071.91. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Shaw Rietkerk sold 55,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.23, for a total value of $2,047,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 250,053 shares in the company, valued at $9,309,473.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 10.89% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

AdaptHealth stock opened at $25.41 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.92 billion and a P/E ratio of -423.43. The business has a 50 day moving average of $33.13 and a 200-day moving average of $33.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.39. AdaptHealth Corp. has a 1 year low of $15.00 and a 1 year high of $41.58.

AdaptHealth (NASDAQ:AHCO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.28). The business had revenue of $482.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $486.31 million. AdaptHealth had a positive return on equity of 10.08% and a negative net margin of 0.24%. AdaptHealth’s quarterly revenue was up 151.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.82) earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that AdaptHealth Corp. will post 0.23 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on AHCO. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of AdaptHealth in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Truist Securities assumed coverage on shares of AdaptHealth in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price target for the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of AdaptHealth in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $46.00 price target for the company. Truist assumed coverage on shares of AdaptHealth in a report on Thursday, March 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price target for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of AdaptHealth from $47.00 to $40.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.68.

AdaptHealth Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides home healthcare equipment, medical supplies, and home and related services in the United States. The company provides sleep therapy equipment, supplies, and related services, such as CPAP and bi-PAP services to individuals suffering from obstructive sleep apnea; home medical equipment (HME) to patients discharged from acute care and other facilities; oxygen and related chronic therapy services in the home; and other HME medical devices and supplies on behalf of chronically ill patients with diabetes care, wound care, urological, ostomy, and nutritional supply needs.

