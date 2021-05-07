Add.xyz Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $191,623.00 (ADD)

Add.xyz (CURRENCY:ADD) traded 0.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on May 7th. Over the last seven days, Add.xyz has traded down 23.9% against the U.S. dollar. Add.xyz has a market capitalization of $2.16 million and approximately $191,623.00 worth of Add.xyz was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Add.xyz coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.38 or 0.00000670 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47.76 or 0.00083788 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $11.22 or 0.00019686 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001754 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $35.39 or 0.00062085 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $438.59 or 0.00769455 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $57.89 or 0.00101559 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5,001.39 or 0.08774363 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000330 BTC.

About Add.xyz

Add.xyz (ADD) is a coin. Its launch date was July 25th, 2020. Add.xyz’s total supply is 10,366,071 coins and its circulating supply is 5,661,581 coins. The official message board for Add.xyz is medium.com/addxyz/enter-add-xyz-v2-full-stack-defi-aggregation-platform-and-the-first-private-lending-protocol-e8f2c1b0150d . Add.xyz’s official Twitter account is @plutusdefi . Add.xyz’s official website is add.xyz

According to CryptoCompare, “ADD.xyz serves as ad DeFi aggregation dashboard that plugs in multiple products and Dapps. So the user can explore the DeFi world seamlessly and in privacy. ADD.xyz aims to take composability within Decentralised Finance to the next level. Every major, useful and niche protocol that serves the community all in a single dashboard with the goal of avoiding paying multiple fees, experiencing bad UX/UI and bugs. “

