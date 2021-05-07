Adecoagro (NYSE:AGRO) Hits New 52-Week High at $9.76

Adecoagro S.A. (NYSE:AGRO) reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The company traded as high as $9.76 and last traded at $9.76, with a volume of 8140 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.40.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on AGRO shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Adecoagro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, April 16th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Adecoagro from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Adecoagro from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a PE ratio of -30.91 and a beta of 1.21. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.28.

Adecoagro (NYSE:AGRO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter. Adecoagro had a negative net margin of 4.53% and a positive return on equity of 10.33%. The company had revenue of $233.38 million for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Adecoagro S.A. will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Engineers Gate Manager LP lifted its position in Adecoagro by 16.6% during the 4th quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 33,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,000 after acquiring an additional 4,718 shares during the period. AJO LP bought a new stake in shares of Adecoagro in the first quarter worth approximately $386,000. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Adecoagro in the first quarter worth approximately $496,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Adecoagro in the fourth quarter worth approximately $524,000. Finally, FMR LLC grew its position in Adecoagro by 2,005.9% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 96,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $668,000 after buying an additional 92,273 shares during the period. 53.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Adecoagro Company Profile (NYSE:AGRO)

Adecoagro SA operates as an agro-industrial company in South America. It engages in farming crops and other agricultural products, dairy operations, and land transformation activities, as well as in sugar, ethanol, and energy production activities. The company is involved in the planting, harvesting, and sale of grains and oilseeds, as well as wheat, corn, soybeans, cotton, sunflowers, and other; provision of grain warehousing/conditioning, handling, and drying services to third parties; and purchase and sale of crops produced by third parties.

