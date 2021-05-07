adidas AG (OTCMKTS:ADDYY) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

adidas AG (OTCMKTS:ADDYY) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the fifteen brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have assigned a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company.

Several research firms recently commented on ADDYY. Societe Generale upgraded adidas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of adidas in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded adidas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Morgan Stanley restated an “underweight” rating on shares of adidas in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of adidas in a research note on Monday, January 25th.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ADDYY. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC lifted its holdings in adidas by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC now owns 10,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,841,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. DSM Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in adidas in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in adidas by 22.8% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $458,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares in the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp lifted its holdings in adidas by 15.3% in the 4th quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 3,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $654,000 after purchasing an additional 473 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitchell Capital Management Co. lifted its holdings in adidas by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co. now owns 7,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,284,000 after purchasing an additional 476 shares in the last quarter. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of OTCMKTS:ADDYY opened at $157.86 on Friday. adidas has a 1-year low of $102.27 and a 1-year high of $185.00. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $162.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $168.44. The company has a market capitalization of $61.87 billion, a PE ratio of 115.23, a PEG ratio of 5.58 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

adidas (OTCMKTS:ADDYY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 9th. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.40. adidas had a return on equity of 7.19% and a net margin of 2.33%. The company had revenue of $6.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.64 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that adidas will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

adidas Company Profile

adidas AG, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, distributes, and markets athletic and sports lifestyle products worldwide. The company operates through ten segments: Europe, North America Adidas, North America Reebok, Asia-Pacific, Russia/CIS, Latin America, Emerging Markets, Adidas Golf, Runtastic, and Other Centrally Managed Businesses.

