Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) Holdings Increased by Sitrin Capital Management LLC

Sitrin Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 2.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,196 shares of the software company’s stock after buying an additional 249 shares during the quarter. Adobe comprises 2.8% of Sitrin Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Sitrin Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $5,798,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADBE. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Adobe during the 3rd quarter worth about $217,000. Woodstock Corp bought a new stake in shares of Adobe in the 4th quarter worth approximately $546,000. Fulton Bank N.A. raised its holdings in shares of Adobe by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 7,981 shares of the software company’s stock worth $3,991,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Adobe by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 2,352 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,176,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Old Port Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Adobe by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. Old Port Advisors now owns 487 shares of the software company’s stock worth $236,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.43% of the company’s stock.

ADBE has been the topic of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Adobe in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $575.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $570.00 target price on shares of Adobe in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Adobe in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $650.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Adobe in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $523.00 target price on shares of Adobe in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. Adobe currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $551.68.

In related news, EVP Dana Rao sold 4,692 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $495.34, for a total transaction of $2,324,135.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,803 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,313,878.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director John E. Warnock sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $517.25, for a total transaction of $1,293,125.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 18,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,766,714.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 18,528 shares of company stock valued at $9,417,808 over the last 90 days. 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ADBE stock traded up $13.07 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $496.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 29,333 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,635,462. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $491.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $479.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Adobe Inc. has a 12 month low of $348.01 and a 12 month high of $536.88. The company has a market capitalization of $237.41 billion, a PE ratio of 44.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.97.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 22nd. The software company reported $3.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.79 by $0.35. Adobe had a net margin of 40.88% and a return on equity of 35.81%. The business had revenue of $3.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.76 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.27 earnings per share. Adobe’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Adobe Inc. will post 9.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

