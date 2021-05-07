Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) Shares Bought by Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP

Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP raised its stake in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 3.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 45,379 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,497 shares during the period. Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP’s holdings in Adobe were worth $21,572,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Adobe by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,765,781 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $18,887,420,000 after buying an additional 753,183 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in Adobe by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 7,090,041 shares of the software company’s stock worth $3,545,871,000 after purchasing an additional 157,886 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Adobe by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,714,823 shares of the software company’s stock worth $3,358,218,000 after purchasing an additional 509,861 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Adobe by 3.1% during the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,997,600 shares of the software company’s stock worth $2,851,079,000 after purchasing an additional 179,417 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Adobe during the fourth quarter worth $2,359,174,000. 82.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Dana Rao sold 4,692 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $495.34, for a total value of $2,324,135.28. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 18,803 shares in the company, valued at $9,313,878.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Abhay Parasnis sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $499.17, for a total value of $1,996,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 43,746 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,836,690.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 18,528 shares of company stock worth $9,417,808. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ADBE. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $523.00 price target on shares of Adobe in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Wedbush boosted their price target on Adobe from $410.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Wolfe Research began coverage on Adobe in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $650.00 price target for the company. Guggenheim reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Adobe in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Adobe from $570.00 to $535.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $551.68.

Shares of NASDAQ ADBE opened at $492.46 on Friday. Adobe Inc. has a 1-year low of $348.01 and a 1-year high of $536.88. The business has a 50-day moving average of $491.34 and a 200-day moving average of $479.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The company has a market capitalization of $235.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.61, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.97.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 22nd. The software company reported $3.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.79 by $0.35. Adobe had a return on equity of 35.81% and a net margin of 40.88%. The business had revenue of $3.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.76 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.27 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 26.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Adobe Inc. will post 9.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Adobe

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

