Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) Shares Sold by PGGM Investments

PGGM Investments cut its position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 10.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 159,022 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 18,455 shares during the period. PGGM Investments’ holdings in Adobe were worth $75,594,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of ADBE. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Adobe in the third quarter worth approximately $217,000. Woodstock Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Adobe in the fourth quarter worth approximately $546,000. Fulton Bank N.A. boosted its stake in shares of Adobe by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 7,981 shares of the software company’s stock worth $3,991,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Adobe by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 2,352 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,176,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Old Port Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Adobe by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. Old Port Advisors now owns 487 shares of the software company’s stock worth $236,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. 82.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Dana Rao sold 4,692 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $495.34, for a total transaction of $2,324,135.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,313,878.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Abhay Parasnis sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $524.00, for a total value of $2,096,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,826,904. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 18,528 shares of company stock worth $9,417,808 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

ADBE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Adobe from $570.00 to $535.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Griffin Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $597.00 price objective on shares of Adobe in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Adobe in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $575.00 price objective on the stock. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Adobe in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $650.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $523.00 price objective on shares of Adobe in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $551.68.

Shares of ADBE stock traded up $8.04 on Friday, hitting $491.65. The stock had a trading volume of 54,337 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,635,462. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $235.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.97. Adobe Inc. has a 1 year low of $348.01 and a 1 year high of $536.88. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $491.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $479.48.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 22nd. The software company reported $3.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.79 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $3.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.76 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 35.81% and a net margin of 40.88%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.27 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Adobe Inc. will post 9.47 EPS for the current year.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

