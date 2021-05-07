Adtalem Global Education (NYSE:ATGE) Stock Price Up 9.3% on Insider Buying Activity

Adtalem Global Education Inc. (NYSE:ATGE)’s stock price shot up 9.3% during trading on Friday following insider buying activity. The company traded as high as $36.60 and last traded at $36.57. 8,734 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 484,214 shares. The stock had previously closed at $33.45.

Specifically, SVP Donna Jennings sold 25,692 shares of Adtalem Global Education stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.79, for a total value of $1,022,284.68. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 30,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,208,024.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael W. Malafronte purchased 7,200 shares of Adtalem Global Education stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $34.04 per share, for a total transaction of $245,088.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 13,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $449,328. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 10,361 shares of company stock valued at $374,652. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

ATGE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Adtalem Global Education from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Barrington Research raised their price objective on shares of Adtalem Global Education from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd.

The business has a 50-day moving average of $38.99 and a 200 day moving average of $35.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Adtalem Global Education (NYSE:ATGE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.03. Adtalem Global Education had a negative net margin of 7.49% and a positive return on equity of 11.15%. The business had revenue of $280.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $283.31 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Adtalem Global Education Inc. will post 2.92 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in Adtalem Global Education by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 11,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $381,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in shares of Adtalem Global Education by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 11,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $383,000 after buying an additional 798 shares during the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. grew its holdings in Adtalem Global Education by 12.7% during the fourth quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 8,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,000 after buying an additional 905 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in Adtalem Global Education by 13.0% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 9,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,000 after buying an additional 1,059 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in Adtalem Global Education during the 1st quarter valued at $56,000. Institutional investors own 93.78% of the company’s stock.

About Adtalem Global Education (NYSE:ATGE)

Adtalem Global Education Inc provides educational services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Medical and Healthcare and Financial Services. The Medical and Healthcare segment operates Chamberlain University, which provides a pre-licensure bachelor of science in nursing (BSN) program, registered nurse (RN)-to-BSN degree completion option, and graduate programs.

