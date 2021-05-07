Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) Shares Purchased by Handelsbanken Fonder AB

Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) by 5.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 294,290 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,917 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $23,102,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lannebo Fonder AB lifted its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Lannebo Fonder AB now owns 310,000 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $24,335,000 after acquiring an additional 25,000 shares during the period. Hyman Charles D acquired a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices during the 1st quarter worth approximately $214,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,618 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $598,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares during the period. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 35.6% during the 1st quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,797 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $219,000 after acquiring an additional 734 shares during the period. Finally, Newfound Research LLC acquired a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. 67.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of AMD opened at $77.89 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $80.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $85.78. The stock has a market cap of $94.64 billion, a PE ratio of 105.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 2.29. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 12 month low of $48.42 and a 12 month high of $99.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 1.74.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $3.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.20 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 33.04% and a net margin of 10.17%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 92.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.18 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current year.

AMD has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Truist increased their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $96.00 to $101.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Loop Capital increased their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $105.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Advanced Micro Devices currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $96.63.

In related news, EVP Rick Bergman sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.97, for a total value of $163,940.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 69,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,728,965.27. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 81,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.02, for a total value of $6,847,630.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 377,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,697,385.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 280,727 shares of company stock worth $23,028,286. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), data center and professional GPUs, and development services; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products, development services, and technology for game consoles.

