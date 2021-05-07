AE Wealth Management LLC Has $1.93 Million Stake in Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT)

AE Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT) by 45.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,715 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,164 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Alliant Energy were worth $1,934,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LNT. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in shares of Alliant Energy by 43.8% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 8,473,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $436,651,000 after buying an additional 2,581,492 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Alliant Energy by 166.7% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,182,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,990,000 after purchasing an additional 1,988,958 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in Alliant Energy by 96.3% during the fourth quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 503,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,935,000 after purchasing an additional 246,920 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Alliant Energy by 19.1% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,372,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,741,000 after purchasing an additional 220,337 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Alliant Energy by 31.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 856,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,110,000 after buying an additional 205,450 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Alliant Energy alerts:

Several analysts recently issued reports on LNT shares. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Alliant Energy from $60.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Wolfe Research raised Alliant Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $54.00 to $56.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Alliant Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.71.

Alliant Energy stock opened at $56.57 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $54.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.46. The firm has a market cap of $14.15 billion, a PE ratio of 21.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.63. Alliant Energy Co. has a one year low of $44.36 and a one year high of $58.10.

Alliant Energy (NASDAQ:LNT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.01. Alliant Energy had a return on equity of 12.01% and a net margin of 19.33%. The company had revenue of $901.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $946.43 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.72 earnings per share. Alliant Energy’s revenue was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Alliant Energy Co. will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 30th will be given a $0.4025 dividend. This represents a $1.61 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 29th. Alliant Energy’s payout ratio is presently 69.70%.

About Alliant Energy

Alliant Energy Corporation operates as a utility holding company that provides regulated electricity and natural gas services in the Midwest region of the United States. It operates in three segments: Utility Electric Operations, Utility Gas Operations, and Utility Other. The company, through its subsidiary, Interstate Power and Light Company (IPL), primarily generates and distributes electricity, and distributes and transports natural gas to retail customers in Iowa; sells electricity to wholesale customers in Minnesota, Illinois, and Iowa; and generates and distributes steam in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

See Also: Dividend Achievers

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LNT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT).

Receive News & Ratings for Alliant Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alliant Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.