AE Wealth Management LLC Increases Holdings in Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX)

AE Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX) by 24.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 28,135 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,503 shares during the quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Amdocs were worth $1,974,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DOX. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Amdocs in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $105,923,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Amdocs by 91.5% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,432,668 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $172,550,000 after acquiring an additional 1,162,232 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd raised its holdings in Amdocs by 32.8% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,247,067 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $159,385,000 after acquiring an additional 555,567 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Amdocs by 77.0% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 870,910 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $61,774,000 after purchasing an additional 378,808 shares during the period. Finally, Pzena Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amdocs by 3,265.2% during the fourth quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 335,042 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $23,765,000 after purchasing an additional 325,086 shares during the last quarter. 88.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Amdocs alerts:

Several research firms recently weighed in on DOX. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Amdocs in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Amdocs from $82.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd.

Shares of Amdocs stock opened at $76.95 on Friday. Amdocs Limited has a twelve month low of $54.68 and a twelve month high of $82.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.80, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $76.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $71.13.

Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The technology company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 billion. Amdocs had a return on equity of 15.57% and a net margin of 11.94%. The company’s revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.06 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Amdocs Limited will post 4.45 EPS for the current year.

About Amdocs

Amdocs Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of software and services solutions for communications, entertainment, and media industries. It specializes in the development, implementation, and management of software and services associate with business support systems, operational support systems, service-driven network and other network solutions, entertainment offerings, and digital solutions.

Read More: What is the CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Amdocs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amdocs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.