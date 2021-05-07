AE Wealth Management LLC Trims Stock Position in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

AE Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) by 10.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,371 shares of the company’s stock after selling 162 shares during the quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $1,925,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of AZO. Buckhead Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of AutoZone by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. Buckhead Capital Management LLC now owns 3,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,002,000 after acquiring an additional 372 shares during the period. British Airways Pensions Investment Management Ltd boosted its position in shares of AutoZone by 16.4% during the first quarter. British Airways Pensions Investment Management Ltd now owns 9,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,485,000 after buying an additional 1,353 shares during the period. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of AutoZone by 3.7% in the first quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC now owns 5,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,245,000 after buying an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Supplemental Annuity Collective Trust of NJ purchased a new stake in shares of AutoZone in the 1st quarter valued at $211,000. Finally, Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in AutoZone by 31.8% during the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC now owns 35,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,780,000 after acquiring an additional 8,552 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.56% of the company’s stock.

AZO has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of AutoZone from $1,500.00 to $1,600.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of AutoZone from $1,395.00 to $1,562.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Raymond James increased their price objective on AutoZone from $1,565.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on AutoZone from $1,280.00 to $1,547.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of AutoZone from $1,505.00 to $1,640.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. AutoZone presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,428.82.

In related news, VP Philip B. Daniele sold 3,060 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,191.16, for a total value of $3,644,949.60. Also, CEO William C. Rhodes III sold 11,250 shares of AutoZone stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,250.02, for a total value of $14,062,725.00. Insiders have sold 27,673 shares of company stock worth $35,119,737 over the last 90 days. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

AZO opened at $1,488.85 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1,429.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1,245.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.83. AutoZone, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,007.17 and a 12 month high of $1,524.98.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 1st. The company reported $14.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $12.84 by $2.09. AutoZone had a negative return on equity of 139.08% and a net margin of 14.05%. The firm had revenue of $2.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.64 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $12.39 earnings per share. AutoZone’s revenue was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that AutoZone, Inc. will post 75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories. The company offers various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products. Its products include A/C compressors, batteries and accessories, bearings, belts and hoses, calipers, chassis, clutches, CV axles, engines, fuel pumps, fuses, ignition and lighting products, mufflers, radiators, starters and alternators, thermostats, and water pumps.

