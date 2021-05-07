AG Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:MITT) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $3.52

AG Mortgage Investment Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MITT)’s share price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $3.52 and traded as high as $4.16. AG Mortgage Investment Trust shares last traded at $4.09, with a volume of 851,782 shares changing hands.

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of AG Mortgage Investment Trust from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $3.00 to $4.00 in a report on Sunday, February 21st.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.52. The company has a current ratio of 9.04, a quick ratio of 9.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.85. The stock has a market cap of $190.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.30 and a beta of 1.68.

AG Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:MITT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.76. AG Mortgage Investment Trust had a negative net margin of 381.52% and a negative return on equity of 86.32%.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 1st were issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.87%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 31st. This is a positive change from AG Mortgage Investment Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MITT. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in shares of AG Mortgage Investment Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in AG Mortgage Investment Trust by 45.7% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 35,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 11,200 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in AG Mortgage Investment Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $279,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in AG Mortgage Investment Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $1,100,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in AG Mortgage Investment Trust by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 659,412 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,945,000 after acquiring an additional 8,459 shares in the last quarter. 31.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AG Mortgage Investment Trust Company Profile (NYSE:MITT)

AG Mortgage Investment Trust, Inc, a real estate investment trust, invests in a portfolio of residential mortgage-backed securities and credit investments in the United States. Its investment portfolio includes residential investments, including re/non-performing loans, non-qualifying mortgages loans, and land related financing; and commercial investments, such as commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS), interest only securities, and CMBS interest-only and principal-only securities, as well as commercial real estate loans secured by commercial real property, including mortgages and mezzanine loans for construction or redevelopment of a properties.

