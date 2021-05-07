AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO) Shares Bought by Meeder Asset Management Inc.

Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO) by 11,993.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,256 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 7,196 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in AGCO were worth $1,043,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Artemis Investment Management LLP boosted its holdings in AGCO by 341.4% in the 1st quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 1,031,047 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $148,056,000 after buying an additional 797,466 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its holdings in shares of AGCO by 28.4% during the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 43,081 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,258,000 after purchasing an additional 9,531 shares during the last quarter. Probity Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AGCO during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,471,000. Chesapeake Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of AGCO during the 1st quarter worth approximately $387,000. Finally, Westwood Management Corp IL acquired a new position in shares of AGCO during the 1st quarter worth approximately $12,928,000. Institutional investors own 78.01% of the company’s stock.

In other AGCO news, CFO Andrew H. Beck sold 20,595 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.16, for a total value of $3,051,355.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 118,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,615,927.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Wolfgang Deml sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.37, for a total transaction of $118,370.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,099,775.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 25,095 shares of company stock valued at $3,610,335 over the last three months. 17.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:AGCO opened at $156.52 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $147.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $116.24. AGCO Co. has a one year low of $42.84 and a one year high of $158.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 1.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.97, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.22.

AGCO (NYSE:AGCO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.89. The firm had revenue of $2.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.20 billion. AGCO had a net margin of 2.27% and a return on equity of 13.58%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.86 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that AGCO Co. will post 5.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This is a boost from AGCO’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. AGCO’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.41%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on AGCO shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on AGCO from $155.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of AGCO from $155.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of AGCO from $105.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of AGCO from $128.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of AGCO from $93.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. AGCO presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $137.27.

AGCO Company Profile

AGCO Corporation manufactures and distributes agricultural equipment and related replacement parts worldwide. It offers high horsepower tractors for row crop production, soil cultivation, planting, land leveling, seeding, and commercial hay operations; utility tractors for small- and medium-sized farms, as well as for dairy, livestock, orchards, and vineyards; and compact tractors for small farms, specialty agricultural industries, landscaping, equestrian, and residential uses.

