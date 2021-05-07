Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) Shares Purchased by PGGM Investments

PGGM Investments lifted its position in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) by 8.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 462,085 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 37,631 shares during the period. PGGM Investments owned about 0.15% of Agilent Technologies worth $58,749,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of A. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Agilent Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $358,609,000. Winslow Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Agilent Technologies by 1,260.9% in the 4th quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC now owns 1,963,381 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $232,642,000 after acquiring an additional 1,819,111 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Agilent Technologies by 161.7% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,140,216 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $135,104,000 after acquiring an additional 704,459 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its holdings in Agilent Technologies by 190.1% in the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 993,065 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $117,670,000 after acquiring an additional 650,712 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clarus Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Agilent Technologies in the 1st quarter worth $3,398,000.

Several brokerages recently commented on A. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on shares of Agilent Technologies from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Agilent Technologies in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $51.00 price target for the company. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Agilent Technologies from $130.00 to $148.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Bank of America raised shares of Agilent Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $147.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on shares of Agilent Technologies from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Agilent Technologies has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $108.03.

In other Agilent Technologies news, CEO Michael R. Mcmullen sold 8,966 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.50, for a total value of $1,187,995.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 270,158 shares in the company, valued at $35,795,935. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Michael R. Mcmullen sold 15,095 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.26, for a total transaction of $1,966,274.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 279,124 shares in the company, valued at $36,358,692.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 34,614 shares of company stock worth $4,572,425 in the last three months.

NYSE A traded up $1.97 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $134.37. The company had a trading volume of 13,091 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,678,834. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $130.04 and a 200 day moving average of $121.06. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $77.54 and a 1-year high of $137.83. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 1.04.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The medical research company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. Agilent Technologies had a net margin of 13.47% and a return on equity of 21.02%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.81 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 3.67 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 6th were given a dividend of $0.194 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 5th. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.58%. Agilent Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.78%.

Agilent Technologies declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, February 16th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the medical research company to repurchase up to 5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

About Agilent Technologies

Agilent Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of application focused solutions for life sciences, diagnostics and applied chemical markets. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets, Diagnostics and Genomics and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers application-focused solutions that include instruments and software that enable to identify, quantify and analyze the physical and biological properties of substances and products, as well as the clinical and life sciences research areas to interrogate samples at the molecular and cellular level.

