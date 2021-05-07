Aidos Kuneen (ADK) Price Tops $0.79 on Exchanges

Aidos Kuneen (CURRENCY:ADK) traded down 0.4% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on May 7th. Aidos Kuneen has a total market capitalization of $19.81 million and $1.35 million worth of Aidos Kuneen was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Aidos Kuneen has traded 5.3% higher against the dollar. One Aidos Kuneen coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.79 or 0.00001375 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $57,626.77 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3,544.91 or 0.06151497 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001061 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 13.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,366.21 or 0.02370786 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $350.74 or 0.00608633 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $125.83 or 0.00218345 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 16.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $489.32 or 0.00849115 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 14.5% against the dollar and now trades at $381.39 or 0.00661823 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $329.97 or 0.00572596 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.85 or 0.00004944 BTC.

Aidos Kuneen Coin Profile

Aidos Kuneen (CRYPTO:ADK) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the IMesh hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 6th, 2017. Aidos Kuneen’s total supply is 25,000,000 coins. The official website for Aidos Kuneen is aidoskuneen.com . Aidos Kuneen’s official Twitter account is @Aidos_kuneen and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Aidos Kuneen is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the IMesh algorithm, an innovative new distributed ledger which is based on a DAG (directed acyclic graph), in which every transaction directly verifies two other transactions and therefore confirms that they are valid and conform to the protocol’s rules. Aidos team focuses on privacy, decentralization and scalability without blockchain and fees. “

