Aigang Achieves Market Cap of $120,178.56 (AIX)

Aigang (CURRENCY:AIX) traded 2.8% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on May 7th. During the last seven days, Aigang has traded down 49.5% against the US dollar. Aigang has a market capitalization of $120,178.56 and $348.00 worth of Aigang was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Aigang coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0041 or 0.00000007 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49.33 or 0.00084892 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.85 or 0.00020392 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001720 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $36.77 or 0.00063268 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $450.14 or 0.00774577 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $59.47 or 0.00102337 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5,229.44 or 0.08998580 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $26.94 or 0.00046354 BTC.

Aigang Coin Profile

Aigang (AIX) is a coin. Aigang’s total supply is 29,274,567 coins. The official message board for Aigang is medium.com/aigang-network . Aigang’s official Twitter account is @aigangnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . Aigang’s official website is aigang.network . The Reddit community for Aigang is /r/aigangnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Aigang is an automated insurance platform for IoT devices and for insurance innovation built around data. The platform will allow the network users to diagnose their own IoT device operating state and communicate imminent failure. Afterwards, the insurance company verifies the claim events and pays claims automatically. In order to automate the insurance process, the Aigang team will create a Decentralized Autonomous Organisation (DAO) featuring smart contracts to connect intelligent devices with insurance policies. Furthermore, the platform will feature algorithms to price the policy premiums and predict the profitability of insurance pools allowing the network users to predict insurance markets. The Aigang token (AIX) will be used to reward the network users for accurate insurance market predictions. “

Buying and Selling Aigang

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aigang directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Aigang should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Aigang using one of the exchanges listed above.

