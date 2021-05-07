Aimia (AIM) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Friday

Aimia (TSE:AIM) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Friday, May 14th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of C$0.03 per share for the quarter.

Shares of AIM opened at C$4.91 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$454.12 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 40.11 and a current ratio of 40.57. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$5.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$4.34. Aimia has a 52 week low of C$2.16 and a 52 week high of C$5.58.

AIM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TD Securities increased their price objective on Aimia from C$6.00 to C$6.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Aimia from C$5.00 to C$6.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th.

Aimia Inc, an investment holding company, focuses on long-term investments in public and private companies. It operates through two segments, Holdings and Investment Management. The company, through its subsidiary, Mittleman Investment Management, LLC, provides discretionary portfolio management services to institutional investors and high-net-worth individuals.

