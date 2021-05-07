Air France-KLM (EPA:AF) Given a €3.60 Price Target by Berenberg Bank Analysts

Air France-KLM (EPA:AF) received a €3.60 ($4.24) target price from equities researchers at Berenberg Bank in a research report issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “sell” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price objective would suggest a potential downside of 19.01% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays set a €5.20 ($6.12) price objective on shares of Air France-KLM and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €3.50 ($4.12) price objective on shares of Air France-KLM and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Credit Suisse Group set a €2.20 ($2.59) price objective on shares of Air France-KLM and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €3.60 ($4.24) price objective on shares of Air France-KLM and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, UBS Group set a €4.35 ($5.12) target price on shares of Air France-KLM and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Sell” and an average price target of €3.27 ($3.84).

Shares of EPA AF opened at €4.45 ($5.23) on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is €4.99 and its 200 day moving average price is €4.74. Air France-KLM has a 1 year low of €6.88 ($8.09) and a 1 year high of €14.65 ($17.24).

Air France-KLM SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides passenger transportation services on scheduled flights. The company operates through Network, Maintenance, Transavia, and Other segments. It also offers cargo transportation and aeronautics maintenance, and other air-transport-related services.

