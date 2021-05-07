Airspan Networks (OTCMKTS:AIRO) Trading Up 1.3%

Airspan Networks Inc. (OTCMKTS:AIRO) shares were up 1.3% on Friday . The company traded as high as $38.50 and last traded at $38.50. Approximately 678 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 17% from the average daily volume of 818 shares. The stock had previously closed at $38.00.

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.00.

About Airspan Networks (OTCMKTS:AIRO)

Airspan Networks Inc provides 4G broadband wireless products and solutions worldwide. The company's products and services deliver high-speed data, voice, and multimedia services to operators and vertical markets in licensed and unlicensed frequency bands covering from 700MHz up to 6GHz. It offers AirVelocity, a LTE-advanced small cell designed for bringing public access LTE networks to indoor spaces; AirSynergy, an outdoor urban small cell that supports a range of broadband wireless interfaces; and AirHarmony that provides the outdoor micro layer of a heterogeneous LTE-advanced network deployment.

Recommended Story: What is a Market Correction?

Receive News & Ratings for Airspan Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Airspan Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.