Akash Network (AKT) Price Tops $5.30

Akash Network (CURRENCY:AKT) traded down 7.4% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on May 7th. Over the last week, Akash Network has traded down 8.2% against the US dollar. Akash Network has a total market capitalization of $302.27 million and approximately $1.35 million worth of Akash Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Akash Network coin can currently be purchased for approximately $5.30 or 0.00009247 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.58 or 0.00002758 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001745 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $39.80 or 0.00069462 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $149.88 or 0.00261607 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00003750 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $632.60 or 0.01104190 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.99 or 0.00031408 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $429.03 or 0.00748861 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $57,038.68 or 0.99559269 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About Akash Network

Akash Network’s total supply is 135,017,519 coins and its circulating supply is 57,059,449 coins. The official website for Akash Network is akash.network . Akash Network’s official Twitter account is @akashnet_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Akash Network is https://reddit.com/r/akashnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Akash DeCloud is a cloud built for DeFi, decentralized projects, and high growth companies, providing scale, flexibility, and price performance. Its serverless computing platform is compatible with all cloud providers and all applications that run on the cloud. “

Akash Network Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Akash Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Akash Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Akash Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

