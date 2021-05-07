Akroma Achieves Market Cap of $11,156.40 (AKA)

Akroma (CURRENCY:AKA) traded 4% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on May 7th. One Akroma coin can now be purchased for about $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Akroma has traded up 0.2% against the US dollar. Akroma has a total market capitalization of $11,156.40 and approximately $12.00 worth of Akroma was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,522.85 or 0.06052545 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $121.01 or 0.00207899 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000570 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0179 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Etho Protocol (ETHO) traded 16.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000389 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Ellaism (ELLA) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Bitcoiin (B2G) traded 48% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Elementrem (ELE) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Money Plant Token (MPT) traded up 26.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Akroma Coin Profile

Akroma (AKA) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. Akroma’s total supply is 19,177,485 coins. The official message board for Akroma is medium.com/akroma . Akroma’s official website is akroma.io . Akroma’s official Twitter account is @akroma_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Akroma is a PoW Masternode cryptocurrency based on the Ethash algorithm. Akroma aims to build an EVM based application development platform with a stable and self-funding governance model designed to offer startups and businesses an unparalleled development and usage experience. “

Akroma Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Akroma directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Akroma should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Akroma using one of the exchanges listed above.

