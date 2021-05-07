Akropolis Hits Market Cap of $141.40 Million (AKRO)

Akropolis (CURRENCY:AKRO) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on May 7th. One Akropolis coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0508 or 0.00000087 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Akropolis has traded down 3.2% against the dollar. Akropolis has a total market capitalization of $141.40 million and $21.27 million worth of Akropolis was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $49.31 or 0.00084726 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.87 or 0.00020389 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001718 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $36.73 or 0.00063099 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $59.39 or 0.00102040 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $448.09 or 0.00769861 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5,163.97 or 0.08872120 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.32 or 0.00046943 BTC.

About Akropolis

Akropolis is a coin. Its launch date was July 6th, 2019. Akropolis’ total supply is 4,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,784,327,981 coins. Akropolis’ official website is akropolis.io . The Reddit community for Akropolis is /r/AkropolisIO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Akropolis’ official Twitter account is @akropolisio and its Facebook page is accessible here . Akropolis’ official message board is t.me/AkropolisAnnouncements

According to CryptoCompare, “Akropolis is a domain-specific financial protocol dedicated to the needs of the informal bank-less economy. It can be implemented on any blockchain with a Turing-complete [4] virtual machine. The proposed initial implementation is on the Ethereum blockchain. “

Akropolis Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Akropolis directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Akropolis should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Akropolis using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

