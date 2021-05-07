Alamo Group (NYSE:ALG) Sets New 1-Year High at $165.00

Shares of Alamo Group Inc. (NYSE:ALG) reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The company traded as high as $165.00 and last traded at $165.00, with a volume of 1061 shares. The stock had previously closed at $162.84.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a current ratio of 3.60. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $157.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $145.84. The firm has a market cap of $1.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.33, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.96.

Alamo Group (NYSE:ALG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.08. Alamo Group had a net margin of 4.95% and a return on equity of 10.91%. Sell-side analysts predict that Alamo Group Inc. will post 5.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 15th were issued a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 14th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.34%. Alamo Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.46%.

In related news, VP Edward Rizzuti sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.09, for a total value of $39,522.50. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 5,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $928,778.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 3.07% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC increased its stake in Alamo Group by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC now owns 8,050 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,110,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Alamo Group by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,360 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $188,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of Alamo Group by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 4,064 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $635,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Alamo Group by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 2,587 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $404,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in shares of Alamo Group by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 5,875 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $810,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. 91.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alamo Group Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services agricultural and infrastructure maintenance equipment for governmental and industrial use worldwide. The company offers hydraulically-powered and tractor-mounted mowers, such as boom-mounted mowers; other cutters and replacement parts for heavy-duty and intensive uses; and heavy duty, tractor-and truck-mounted mowing, and vegetation maintenance equipment and replacement parts.

