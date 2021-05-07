Alexion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALXN) Reaches New 52-Week High at $172.14

Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $172.14 and last traded at $170.48, with a volume of 8943 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $169.86.

ALXN has been the subject of several research reports. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $205.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals from $156.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $190.00 price target for the company. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $156.70.

The stock has a market capitalization of $37.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.33. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $158.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $146.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 3.26 and a current ratio of 3.81.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALXN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $3.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.16 by $0.36. Alexion Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 23.16% and a net margin of 16.32%. The company had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.58 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.22 EPS. Alexion Pharmaceuticals’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 11.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new position in Alexion Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 37.1% in the 3rd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 288 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 66.9% in the 1st quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 222 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 140.0% in the 1st quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 240 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. 87.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (NASDAQ:ALXN)

Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc develops and commercializes various therapeutic products. The company offers ULTOMIRIS for the treatment of paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria (PNH) and atypical hemolytic uremic syndrome (aHUS); and SOLIRIS for the treatment of PNH, aHUS, generalized myasthenia gravis (gMG), and neuromyelitis optica spectrum disorder (NMOSD).

