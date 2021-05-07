Alexion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALXN) Reaches New 52-Week High at $172.14

Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $172.14 and last traded at $170.48, with a volume of 8943 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $169.86.
ALXN has been the subject of several research reports. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $205.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals from $156.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $190.00 price target for the company. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $156.70.
The stock has a market capitalization of $37.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.33. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $158.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $146.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 3.26 and a current ratio of 3.81.
Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new position in Alexion Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 37.1% in the 3rd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 288 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 66.9% in the 1st quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 222 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 140.0% in the 1st quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 240 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. 87.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Alexion Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (NASDAQ:ALXN)
Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc develops and commercializes various therapeutic products. The company offers ULTOMIRIS for the treatment of paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria (PNH) and atypical hemolytic uremic syndrome (aHUS); and SOLIRIS for the treatment of PNH, aHUS, generalized myasthenia gravis (gMG), and neuromyelitis optica spectrum disorder (NMOSD).
