Algorand Market Capitalization Achieves $4.77 Billion (ALGO)

Algorand (CURRENCY:ALGO) traded up 5.1% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on May 7th. Algorand has a market cap of $4.77 billion and $593.31 million worth of Algorand was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Algorand coin can currently be purchased for about $1.60 or 0.00002763 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Algorand has traded 14.4% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.73 or 0.00070153 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $194.50 or 0.00334982 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000709 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.27 or 0.00009071 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.08 or 0.00031147 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.65 or 0.00011457 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 11.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000750 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.93 or 0.00003331 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded up 14.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0908 or 0.00000156 BTC.

Energi (NRG) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.42 or 0.00005889 BTC.

Algorand Profile

ALGO uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 19th, 2019. Algorand’s total supply is 5,467,029,496 coins and its circulating supply is 2,976,324,864 coins. Algorand’s official Twitter account is @algorand . The Reddit community for Algorand is /r/AlgorandOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Algorand’s official message board is medium.com/algorand-foundation . The official website for Algorand is algorand.foundation

According to CryptoCompare, “The Algorand platform is the first public, a permissionless pure proof-of-stake blockchain protocol that solves the “blockchain trilemma” of achieving scalability, security, and true decentralization all at once. Performance on the Algorand platform exceeds 1000 transactions per second (TPS) with a latency of fewer than 5 seconds, putting it on par with the throughput of major global payment networks without compromising security or decentralization. “

Algorand Coin Trading

