Alignment Healthcare (NASDAQ:ALHC) Trading Down 6.5%

Alignment Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALHC) was down 6.5% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $24.92 and last traded at $25.14. Approximately 9,924 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 553,203 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.89.

A number of analysts have issued reports on ALHC shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Alignment Healthcare in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Alignment Healthcare in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Alignment Healthcare in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Alignment Healthcare in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Alignment Healthcare in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $36.00 price target for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Alignment Healthcare presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.67.

In related news, CFO Robert Thomas Freeman sold 38,919 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.83, for a total transaction of $655,006.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 223,347 shares in the company, valued at $3,758,930.01. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael Curtis Foster sold 50,843 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.83, for a total transaction of $855,687.69. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,132,692 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,063,206.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 806,386 shares of company stock valued at $13,571,476.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Alignment Healthcare stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new stake in Alignment Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALHC) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 1,316,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,875,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned approximately 0.70% of Alignment Healthcare at the end of the most recent reporting period.

About Alignment Healthcare (NASDAQ:ALHC)

Alignment Healthcare, Inc provides a consumer-centric platform that delivers customized health care to seniors in the United States. It offers medicare advantage plans and health plan options to its partners and patients with customized care and service; and preferred provider organization offerings.

