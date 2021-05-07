All Sports Price Hits $0.0223 on Exchanges (SOC)

All Sports (CURRENCY:SOC) traded 5.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on May 7th. Over the last week, All Sports has traded 8.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. All Sports has a market capitalization of $33.43 million and $5.22 million worth of All Sports was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One All Sports coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0223 or 0.00000039 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get All Sports alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $48.93 or 0.00085440 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.46 or 0.00020014 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001746 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.85 or 0.00062602 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $442.95 or 0.00773513 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $58.37 or 0.00101934 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5,049.01 or 0.08816934 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $26.20 or 0.00045760 BTC.

All Sports Profile

All Sports (CRYPTO:SOC) is a coin. Its genesis date was January 18th, 2018. All Sports’ total supply is 1,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,499,865,882 coins. The official website for All Sports is www.allsportschain.com . All Sports’ official Twitter account is @allsportschain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for All Sports is medium.com/@allsports

According to CryptoCompare, “The All Sports Platform focuses on the global online market and intends to build a network of prediction service system. In addition to building the underlying SDK based on the All Sports public blockchain, it also provides customised user-end applications, including but not limited to PC end, H5 webpage, App(iOS & Android), mini programmes. SOC is a asset ERC20 token built on the Ethereum network and is used as an utility token on the All Sports platform. “

Buying and Selling All Sports

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as All Sports directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire All Sports should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase All Sports using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for All Sports Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for All Sports and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.