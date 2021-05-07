Alleghany (NYSE:Y) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $5.55 EPS

Alleghany (NYSE:Y) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The insurance provider reported $9.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.26 by $5.55, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Alleghany had a positive return on equity of 1.32% and a negative net margin of 0.76%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $4.99 EPS.

Shares of Y traded up $26.24 on Friday, reaching $729.80. 99,905 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 65,246. The company has a current ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock has a market cap of $10.20 billion, a PE ratio of -154.77 and a beta of 0.67. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $659.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $617.11. Alleghany has a 52-week low of $434.53 and a 52-week high of $737.88.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on Y shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Alleghany from $825.00 to $890.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. JMP Securities upped their target price on Alleghany from $750.00 to $775.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd.

Alleghany Corp. engages in the provision of property, casualty reinsurance, insurance and financial services. It operates its through the Reinsurance and Insurance segments. The Reinsurance segment consists of property and casualty and other reinsurance operations. The Insurance segment consists of property and casualty insurance operations.

