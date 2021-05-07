Alliance Data Systems Co. (NYSE:ADS) Holdings Trimmed by Nisa Investment Advisors LLC

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of Alliance Data Systems Co. (NYSE:ADS) by 10.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,825 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,530 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alliance Data Systems were worth $1,550,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alliance Data Systems during the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alliance Data Systems during the fourth quarter valued at $63,000. Intersect Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Alliance Data Systems in the 1st quarter worth about $204,000. Greenleaf Trust purchased a new stake in Alliance Data Systems in the 4th quarter worth about $215,000. Finally, Burney Co. purchased a new stake in Alliance Data Systems in the 4th quarter worth about $224,000. 79.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Alliance Data Systems alerts:

Shares of Alliance Data Systems stock opened at $120.68 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.00 billion, a PE ratio of 17.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 2.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.31, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.72. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $111.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $84.57. Alliance Data Systems Co. has a 52-week low of $35.13 and a 52-week high of $125.67.

Alliance Data Systems (NYSE:ADS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $6.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.18 by $3.10. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 billion. Alliance Data Systems had a net margin of 6.82% and a return on equity of 36.63%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.75 EPS. Analysts predict that Alliance Data Systems Co. will post 8.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. Alliance Data Systems’s payout ratio is 5.13%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ADS. Wells Fargo & Company raised Alliance Data Systems from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $75.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, January 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Alliance Data Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $77.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Alliance Data Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $121.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Alliance Data Systems from $85.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Alliance Data Systems in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $116.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Alliance Data Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $152.80.

Alliance Data Systems Profile

Alliance Data Systems Corporation provides data-driven marketing, loyalty, and payment solutions in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through two segments, LoyaltyOne and Card Services. The LoyaltyOne segment offers AIR MILES reward program; short term loyalty program; and loyalty services, which include loyalty consulting, customer analytics, creative services, and mobile solutions.

Featured Story: Google Finance Portfolio

Receive News & Ratings for Alliance Data Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alliance Data Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.