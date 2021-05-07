AllianceBernstein (NYSE:AB) Shares Down 4.4%

Shares of AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. (NYSE:AB) were down 4.4% on Friday . The company traded as low as $44.09 and last traded at $44.25. Approximately 7,891 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 477,972 shares. The stock had previously closed at $46.30.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on AB shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 target price (down previously from $41.00) on shares of AllianceBernstein in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 target price (down previously from $41.00) on shares of AllianceBernstein in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on shares of AllianceBernstein in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Bank of America reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on shares of AllianceBernstein in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lowered AllianceBernstein from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. AllianceBernstein currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.50.

Get AllianceBernstein alerts:

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.07. The stock has a market cap of $4.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.25, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.51.

AllianceBernstein (NYSE:AB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The asset manager reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.06. AllianceBernstein had a return on equity of 17.85% and a net margin of 7.33%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.64 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 10th will be given a $0.81 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 7th. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.25%. AllianceBernstein’s payout ratio is currently 153.97%.

In related news, insider Laurence E. Cranch sold 9,154 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.71, for a total transaction of $345,197.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. TCTC Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in AllianceBernstein in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Private Capital Group LLC grew its stake in AllianceBernstein by 193.3% in the fourth quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,411 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 930 shares during the period. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in AllianceBernstein in the first quarter worth $51,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in AllianceBernstein in the first quarter worth $58,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in AllianceBernstein by 387.5% in the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,604 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 1,275 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 17.75% of the company’s stock.

AllianceBernstein Company Profile (NYSE:AB)

AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. is publicly owned investment manager. The firm also provides research services to its clients. It provides its services to investment companies, pension and profit sharing plans, banks and thrift institutions, trusts, estates, government agencies, charitable organizations, individuals, corporations, and other business entities.

Recommended Story: What is a support level?

Receive News & Ratings for AllianceBernstein Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AllianceBernstein and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.