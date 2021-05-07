AlloVir (NASDAQ:ALVR) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.10 EPS

AlloVir (NASDAQ:ALVR) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.50) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($0.10), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

NASDAQ:ALVR traded up $1.36 on Friday, reaching $23.74. The stock had a trading volume of 7,535 shares, compared to its average volume of 343,818. The company has a 50-day moving average of $23.27 and a 200 day moving average of $33.70. AlloVir has a 12-month low of $18.15 and a 12-month high of $48.96.

In other AlloVir news, insider Ann M. Leen sold 3,050 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.88, for a total transaction of $127,734.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 28,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,172,640. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Brett R. Hagen sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.14, for a total transaction of $34,512.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 64,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,793,962.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 312,884 shares of company stock valued at $10,694,114. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ALVR shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of AlloVir from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised AlloVir from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. SVB Leerink upped their target price on AlloVir from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on AlloVir from $52.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, February 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.25.

Allovir, Inc, a clinical-stage cell therapy company, engages in the research and development of allogeneic, off-the-shelf multi-virus specific T cell (VST) therapies to prevent and treat devastating viral-associated diseases. The company's lead product is Viralym-M, an allogeneic, off-the-shelf VST therapy, to treat BK virus, cytomegalovirus, adenovirus, Epstein-Barr virus, and human herpesvirus 6.

