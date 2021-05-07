Allscripts Healthcare Solutions (MDRX) – Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions (NASDAQ: MDRX) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

5/6/2021 – Allscripts Healthcare Solutions had its price target raised by analysts at SVB Leerink LLC from $15.00 to $16.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

5/6/2021 – Allscripts Healthcare Solutions had its price target raised by analysts at Canaccord Genuity from $17.00 to $18.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/30/2021 – Allscripts Healthcare Solutions had its price target raised by analysts at SVB Leerink LLC from $15.00 to $16.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

4/30/2021 – Allscripts Healthcare Solutions had its price target raised by analysts at Canaccord Genuity from $17.00 to $18.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/29/2021 – Allscripts Healthcare Solutions is now covered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They set an “underweight” rating on the stock.

3/8/2021 – Allscripts Healthcare Solutions had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Argus.

MDRX opened at $15.88 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market cap of $2.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -52.93, a PEG ratio of 4.67 and a beta of 1.18. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.28 and a 12-month high of $17.96. The business has a 50 day moving average of $15.58 and a 200-day moving average of $14.79.

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions (NASDAQ:MDRX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The software maker reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.04. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions had a negative net margin of 2.77% and a positive return on equity of 5.80%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.09 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Paul Black sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.72, for a total value of $943,200.00. Also, insider Lisa Khorey sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.75, for a total transaction of $251,250.00. Company insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,580,000. Hennessy Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions in the fourth quarter worth $14,788,000. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at $907,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new position in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions in the first quarter worth $12,605,000. Finally, Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH bought a new position in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at $10,882,000.

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology solutions and services to healthcare organizations in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers electronic health records (EHR), information connectivity, private cloud hosting, outsourcing, analytics, patient access, and population health management solutions.

