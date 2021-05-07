Allworth Financial LP Acquires 2,614 Shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) by 62.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 6,793 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,614 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in The Boeing were worth $1,730,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in BA. RBA Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in The Boeing during the first quarter worth $26,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in The Boeing during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new position in The Boeing during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Cowa LLC bought a new stake in The Boeing in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Kathmere Capital Management LLC increased its stake in The Boeing by 188.7% in the fourth quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 153 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 51.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of The Boeing from $230.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price objective on shares of The Boeing from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, March 19th. Berenberg Bank set a $215.00 price objective on shares of The Boeing and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of The Boeing from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $196.00 to $229.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $305.00 price objective on shares of The Boeing in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $246.14.

BA opened at $229.81 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $246.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $216.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $134.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -29.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 101.91 and a beta of 1.65. The Boeing Company has a one year low of $113.89 and a one year high of $278.57.

The Boeing (NYSE:BA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.17) by ($0.36). The company had revenue of $15.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.95 billion. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($1.70) EPS. Research analysts forecast that The Boeing Company will post -9.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The Boeing Company Profile

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

