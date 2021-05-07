Allworth Financial LP Boosts Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 21.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 505 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 89 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,045,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Resolute Partners Group purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Alphabet during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. grew its position in Alphabet by 200.0% during the 1st quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 15 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. ADE LLC purchased a new position in Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Alphabet by 50.0% during the 1st quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 18 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares during the last quarter. 31.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have issued reports on GOOG. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,050.00 to $2,200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,400.00 to $2,600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,350.00 to $2,510.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,500.00 to $2,755.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,495.63.

Shares of NASDAQ GOOG opened at $2,381.35 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.39, a current ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Alphabet Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,323.91 and a 52 week high of $2,452.38. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $2,218.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $1,940.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.61 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.98.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $26.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $15.74 by $10.55. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.80% and a return on equity of 17.31%. The firm had revenue of $55.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.40 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $9.87 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 52.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP John Kent Walker sold 2,570 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,037.34, for a total transaction of $5,235,963.80. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,707 shares in the company, valued at $54,411,239.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,361.59, for a total transaction of $7,084,770.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 6,057 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,304,150.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 23,131 shares of company stock valued at $50,478,615. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

