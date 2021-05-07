Allworth Financial LP Boosts Holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 26.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 29,589 shares of the cable giant’s stock after buying an additional 6,281 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in Comcast were worth $1,601,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC boosted its position in shares of Comcast by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC now owns 66,312 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $3,588,000 after purchasing an additional 1,064 shares in the last quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC boosted its position in shares of Comcast by 19.1% during the 1st quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC now owns 29,747 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,610,000 after purchasing an additional 4,762 shares in the last quarter. Curi Capital raised its stake in shares of Comcast by 16.9% during the 1st quarter. Curi Capital now owns 5,458 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $295,000 after buying an additional 788 shares during the last quarter. Wright Investors Service Inc. raised its stake in shares of Comcast by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Wright Investors Service Inc. now owns 161,115 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $8,718,000 after buying an additional 5,287 shares during the last quarter. Finally, We Are One Seven LLC raised its stake in shares of Comcast by 14.9% during the 1st quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 72,020 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $3,897,000 after buying an additional 9,323 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.56% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CMCSA. Raymond James lifted their price target on Comcast from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Pivotal Research lifted their price target on Comcast from $65.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price target on Comcast from $59.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Comcast from $59.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Benchmark boosted their target price on shares of Comcast from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.75.

CMCSA opened at $56.98 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $55.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.53. The company has a market cap of $261.01 billion, a PE ratio of 25.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.99. Comcast Co. has a 1 year low of $34.17 and a 1 year high of $58.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The cable giant reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $27.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.83 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 9.90% and a return on equity of 15.45%. The company’s revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.77 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Comcast Co. will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Comcast news, CEO Brian L. Roberts sold 709,673 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.20, for a total value of $39,173,949.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Comcast Company Profile

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, wireless, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand, as well as sells advertising.

