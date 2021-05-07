Allworth Financial LP Has $1.97 Million Stock Position in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

Allworth Financial LP lowered its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) by 6.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,305 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,201 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $1,974,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Field & Main Bank acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. First Command Bank acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Key Financial Inc acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Accel Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000.

DVY opened at $121.95 on Friday. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a fifty-two week low of $72.40 and a fifty-two week high of $121.95. The company’s 50-day moving average is $116.03 and its 200 day moving average is $103.75.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

