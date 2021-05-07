Alpha Coin (APC) Hits 24-Hour Volume of $68.00

Alpha Coin (CURRENCY:APC) traded down 8% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on May 7th. One Alpha Coin coin can currently be bought for $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Alpha Coin has traded down 11.1% against the US dollar. Alpha Coin has a market cap of $18,154.77 and $68.00 worth of Alpha Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Alpha Coin alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57,632.90 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1,441.53 or 0.02501225 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $394.24 or 0.00684049 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.44 or 0.00071898 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded up 15.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00002253 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000192 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.08 or 0.00003614 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded up 13.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0769 or 0.00000133 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000314 BTC.

Color Platform (CLR) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0112 or 0.00000019 BTC.

About Alpha Coin

Alpha Coin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Alpha Coin’s total supply is 65,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 35,000,000 coins. Alpha Coin’s official website is alpha-coin.io . Alpha Coin’s official Twitter account is @AlphacoinTokens and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, ” AlpaCoin is crytpocurrency, that allows instant payments to anyone in the world. It was introduced as a way to raise cryptocurrency adoption in Korea. “

Buying and Selling Alpha Coin

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Alpha Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Alpha Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Alpha Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Alpha Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Alpha Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.