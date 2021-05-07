Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC Boosts Holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ)

Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ) by 205.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,926 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,729 shares during the period. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $1,021,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 18.1% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 14,126,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $791,529,000 after buying an additional 2,160,222 shares during the period. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. lifted its position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 146.3% during the 4th quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 2,666,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,393,000 after acquiring an additional 1,583,917 shares during the period. Reby Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $38,696,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 12.2% in the fourth quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,919,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,932,000 after purchasing an additional 427,002 shares during the period. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $14,750,000.

Shares of SCHZ opened at $54.32 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $54.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.18. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $53.64 and a 52 week high of $56.98.

