Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Director Sells $168,400.40 in Stock

Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Director John L. Hennessy sold 70 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,405.72, for a total transaction of $168,400.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 95 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $228,543.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

GOOG traded up $17.34 during trading on Friday, reaching $2,398.69. The company had a trading volume of 1,147,322 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,549,018. The stock has a market cap of $1.62 trillion, a P/E ratio of 46.35, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.98. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $2,224.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1,944.23. Alphabet Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,323.91 and a 52 week high of $2,452.38. The company has a quick ratio of 3.39, a current ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $26.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $15.74 by $10.55. The company had revenue of $55.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.40 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 17.31% and a net margin of 20.80%. Alphabet’s revenue was up 34.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $9.87 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 52.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Resolute Partners Group bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the first quarter worth $27,000. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the first quarter worth $27,000. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 200.0% during the first quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 15 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the first quarter worth $31,000. Institutional investors own 31.94% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on GOOG. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,350.00 to $2,600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,050.00 to $2,200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,350.00 to $2,510.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,440.00 to $2,750.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $2,450.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Alphabet presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,495.63.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

