Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Shares Sold by BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp trimmed its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 4.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 48,730 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 2,082 shares during the quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $100,804,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of GOOG. Resolute Partners Group purchased a new stake in Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 200.0% in the first quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 15 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. ADE LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 50.0% in the first quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 18 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares in the last quarter. 31.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 70 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,085.54, for a total value of $145,987.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 41 shares in the company, valued at $85,507.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,068.50, for a total value of $6,205,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 6,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,976,854.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 23,131 shares of company stock valued at $50,478,615. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

GOOG has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $2,450.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush initiated coverage on Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $2,953.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Alphabet from $2,050.00 to $2,200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Alphabet from $2,500.00 to $2,755.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Alphabet currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,495.63.

Shares of NASDAQ GOOG traded up $30.78 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $2,412.13. 35,658 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,553,492. The firm has a market cap of $1.63 trillion, a PE ratio of 46.02, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.98. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $2,218.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1,940.00. Alphabet Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,323.91 and a 12 month high of $2,452.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a current ratio of 3.41.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $26.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $15.74 by $10.55. Alphabet had a return on equity of 17.31% and a net margin of 20.80%. The company had revenue of $55.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.40 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $9.87 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 34.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 52.19 EPS for the current year.

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

