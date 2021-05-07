Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Shares Sold by Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC

Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC lowered its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 1.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,585 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 132 shares during the quarter. Alphabet comprises about 1.1% of Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $21,897,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at $2,118,088,000. Cibc World Markets Corp increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 537.3% in the fourth quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 725,784 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,271,486,000 after buying an additional 611,904 shares during the period. Egerton Capital UK LLP increased its position in Alphabet by 85.6% in the fourth quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP now owns 675,668 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,183,689,000 after buying an additional 311,706 shares during the last quarter. Clarus Group Inc. increased its position in Alphabet by 57,108.2% during the 1st quarter. Clarus Group Inc. now owns 250,000 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,122,000 after purchasing an additional 249,563 shares during the period. Finally, Sanders Capital LLC increased its holdings in Alphabet by 11.6% in the 4th quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 1,526,442 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,866,248,000 after acquiring an additional 158,383 shares in the last quarter. 31.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Alphabet alerts:

In related news, SVP John Kent Walker sold 2,570 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,037.34, for a total value of $5,235,963.80. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 26,707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,411,239.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 27 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,402.16, for a total transaction of $64,858.32. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,109,797.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 23,131 shares of company stock valued at $50,478,615. Company insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on GOOG. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,350.00 to $2,600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,250.00 to $2,635.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,050.00 to $2,200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,440.00 to $2,750.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,495.63.

GOOG traded up $30.87 during trading on Friday, hitting $2,412.22. 43,758 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,553,492. Alphabet Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,323.91 and a 1 year high of $2,452.38. The company has a current ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $2,218.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1,940.00. The company has a market cap of $1.63 trillion, a PE ratio of 46.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.98.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $26.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $15.74 by $10.55. The company had revenue of $55.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.40 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.80% and a return on equity of 17.31%. The firm’s revenue was up 34.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $9.87 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 52.19 EPS for the current year.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

Further Reading: How is a management fee different from a performance fee?

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.