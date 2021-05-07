Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Shares Sold by CAPROCK Group Inc.

CAPROCK Group Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 7.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,400 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 410 shares during the quarter. Alphabet comprises approximately 1.2% of CAPROCK Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. CAPROCK Group Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $11,171,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Nottingham Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Alphabet by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Nottingham Advisors Inc. now owns 917 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,606,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the period. AlphaCore Capital LLC grew its holdings in Alphabet by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC now owns 131 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the period. CWS Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in Alphabet by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. CWS Financial Advisors LLC now owns 162 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $284,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in Alphabet by 2.8% during the first quarter. Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC now owns 181 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $374,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Alphabet by 2.7% during the first quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 190 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $393,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on GOOG shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,500.00 to $2,755.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,600.00 to $3,050.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,050.00 to $2,200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,495.63.

GOOG stock traded up $21.00 during trading on Friday, reaching $2,402.35. The stock had a trading volume of 14,799 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,553,492. Alphabet Inc. has a one year low of $1,323.91 and a one year high of $2,452.38. The company has a quick ratio of 3.39, a current ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company’s 50 day moving average is $2,218.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,940.00. The company has a market capitalization of $1.62 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.98.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $26.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $15.74 by $10.55. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.80% and a return on equity of 17.31%. The business had revenue of $55.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.40 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $9.87 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 34.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 52.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,361.59, for a total transaction of $7,084,770.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,057 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,304,150.63. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 27 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,402.16, for a total transaction of $64,858.32. Following the sale, the director now owns 462 shares in the company, valued at $1,109,797.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 23,131 shares of company stock valued at $50,478,615 over the last ninety days. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

